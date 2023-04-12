25,605 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

