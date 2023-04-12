2,949 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

