3,487 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

