3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Cut by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

