4,682 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

