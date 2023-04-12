642 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

