680,762 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 680,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of XPeng at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.86. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

