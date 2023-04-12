882 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 882 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.62. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

