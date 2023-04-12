910 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

