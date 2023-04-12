9,394 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

