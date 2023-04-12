Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,093 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $41,922.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 649,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 88,856 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 73,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioLife Solutions

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

