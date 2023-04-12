Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

