Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

