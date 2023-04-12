Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $214,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

