Advisory Resource Group Takes $249,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

