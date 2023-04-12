Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.66. Affimed shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 652,289 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

About Affimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.