Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.66. Affimed shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 652,289 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64.
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
