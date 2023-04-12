AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Critical Comparison

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Volatility and Risk
CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CD International Enterprises and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CD International Enterprises
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AgileThought
|-11.41%
|-3.36%
|-1.27%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CD International Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AgileThought
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
AgileThought has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.4% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CD International Enterprises and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CD International Enterprises
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AgileThought
|$176.85 million
|0.80
|-$20.18 million
|($0.45)
|-6.56
CD International Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.
Summary
CD International Enterprises beats AgileThought on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CD International Enterprises
CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
About AgileThought
AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.