Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.14

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as low as C$18.93. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.21, with a volume of 1,730,658 shares.

AC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.57.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

