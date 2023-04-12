Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 195,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.