Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.