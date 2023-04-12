American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) & InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Financial Contrast

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and InterDigital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A InterDigital $457.79 million 4.65 $93.69 million $3.09 23.24

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% InterDigital 20.47% 13.02% 5.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and InterDigital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A InterDigital 1 0 2 0 2.33

InterDigital has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Summary

InterDigital beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology. It also offers digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company was founded by Seligsohn I. Sherwin in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

