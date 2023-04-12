American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,112 shares trading hands.

American Bio Medica Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

