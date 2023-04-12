American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,112 shares trading hands.
American Bio Medica Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About American Bio Medica
American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bio Medica (ABMC)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.