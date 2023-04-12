American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.