Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 770,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average of $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

