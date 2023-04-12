Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

