Americana Partners LLC Sells 833 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

