Americana Partners LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

