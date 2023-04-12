Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

