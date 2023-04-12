Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $23,372.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
