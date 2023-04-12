Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $23,372.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

