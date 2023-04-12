Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

