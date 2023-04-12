Analyzing NEXGEL (NXGL) and Its Peers

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NEXGEL to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NEXGEL and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1027 3640 7845 183 2.57

NEXGEL presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.63 NEXGEL Competitors $1.12 billion $54.67 million -5.09

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NEXGEL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -495.28% -106.96% -25.80%

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

