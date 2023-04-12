Anthony Geisler Sells 47,717 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,424,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.
- On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.
- On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.
Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $32.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
