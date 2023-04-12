AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.