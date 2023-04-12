Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

