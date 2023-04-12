Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.