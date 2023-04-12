Ballentine Partners LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

