Ballentine Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

