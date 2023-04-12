Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.