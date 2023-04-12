Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,102 Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crane by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

