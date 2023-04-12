Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day moving average of $370.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.