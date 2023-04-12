Bank of Hawaii Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

