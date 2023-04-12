Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,971,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 488,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

