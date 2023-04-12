Bank of Hawaii Has $725,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

