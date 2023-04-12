Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $380.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.23. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

