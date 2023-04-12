Bank of Hawaii Sells 35,998 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

