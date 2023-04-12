Bank of Hawaii Sells 591 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ABB were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ABB by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.