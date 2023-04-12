BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

