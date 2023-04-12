BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.62. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

