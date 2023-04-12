BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

