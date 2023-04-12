BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

